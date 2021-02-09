Suspect alters stolen check to buy gift cards at Walmart, Murfreesboro police investigate

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are looking to locate the person who altered a stolen check and cashed it at a Walmart store in November 2020.

According to a release from police, a Nashville victim sent a check for more than $130 by mail to pay a Comcast bill. However, the cable company never received the payment.

Pinnacle Bank informed the victim the check was altered and written to a Walmart store on Rutherford Blvd.

It was instead for a $600 purchase for three $200 gift cards. The victim reported the theft and fraud to Metro police, but since the crime happened in Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro police are now investigating.

If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 or email at 0849@murfreesborotn.gov.