Suspect accused of stealing country singer’s trailer in East Nashville identified by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of stealing a country music singer’s trailer outside of his home in East Nashville on September 7th.

Police put out a warrant for Terelle Douglas’s arrest Wednesday morning. Singer Adam Doleac, who is currently on tour with Zac Brown Band, had his trailer filled with $250,000 worth of equipment parked outside of his home in East Nashville. The crime was captured on a surveillance camera. A white Cadillac escalade is seen driving away with the trailer attached.

Eric Garcia, Doleac’s manager, told News 2 that after research and working with a private investigator, the team was able to locate the trailer with everything inside on a property in Franklin.

Douglas is wanted on a charge of felony theft, a class B felony. If you see him, call Metro police immediately.