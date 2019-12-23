Suspect accused of beating blind, homeless man to death also assaults officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say the man charged with criminal homicide for the assault at the Music City Central bus station on Charlotte Avenue also assaulted an officer.

This happened on Saturday in the 800 block of Summerly Drive.

Police say that 32-year old Brandon Brown walked up to a victim’s residence and starting making demands to come inside.

The victim told Brown to leave his property, but Brown refused.

When police arrived, the victim was in a struggle with Brown.

Officer Crouch went to handcuff Brown but he started to yell and jumped on his feet.

Crouch says he gave Brown numerous verbal commands and Brown ignored them.

Brown kept coming toward Crouch, reaching his hand towards his duty belt near his weapon.

Officer Crouch pepper sprayed Brown near the front door of the residence.

Brown then threw his body into the door frame, causing it to break.

Brown started to yell “Kill Me” inside the doorway.

Brown approached Crouch again.

Crouch pepper-sprayed Brown a second time, and other officers started to arrive.

Officers were able to handcuff Brown shortly after.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court on January 31, 2020.

