NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a man who was accused of robbing the All-Star Recycling on Craighead Street last week has turned himself in.

According to MNPD, 22-year-old Jeremy Johnson surrendered on a charge of aggravated robbery. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Investigators say Johnson’s jacket, firearm, sunglasses, face covering, and cash were recovered behind a pallet pile at a neighboring business.