Survey shows about half wearing masks in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whatever the reason, it seems people in Shelby County are still mixed on masks.

University of Memphis researchers studied 4,000 people inside businesses two weeks ago. Only half wore face coverings, and researchers want to know why.

The new survey is providing data for local researchers and health officials on how people in Memphis and Shelby County are handling the new law to wear a mask in public.

It is 10 basic questions like, “in the last week have you worn a mask out your home,” “What are the reasons you don’t wear a mask?” and more.

The health department released a statement on the survey, saying “The data gathered will be used to help us develop messages to address any barriers or misapprehensions people have about wearing masks or facial coverings.”

“It’s really critical we wear masks while out in public,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Memphis City Council recently passed an ordinance requiring Memphians to wear masks while they are out in public.

However, the ordinance says you do not have to wear a mask if you are seated at a bar or restaurant.

This survey comes as cases in Shelby County rise above 9,600.

If you would like to take the mask survey, click here.