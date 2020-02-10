1  of  7
Survey: Millennials drive Valentine’s Day spending

by: CNN

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a new survey finds that most coupled Americans plan to spend about $150 dollars to celebrate their love–unless they’re millennials.

That age group — between the ages of 24 and 39 — is planning to spend $208 dollars on food, entertainment, and gifts.

This is according to a new survey from bankrate-dot-com and today.yougov.com.

Millennials cite newer relationships and social media as reasons for their spending plans.

But they aren’t the only generation planning to spend more than the average.

Gen-X plans to spend $160 dollars.

Baby boomers, meanwhile, plan to spend just about $100 dollars.

According to The National retail Federation, Adults in the U.S. are forecast to spend more than $27 billion dollars.

A jump of 32-percent over last year’s projection.

