Survey launched to address traffic safety concerns in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville is asking for help from the public to reduce the number of traffic and pedestrian deaths down to zero.

Mayor Cooper’s office is committed to Vision Zero, which is an initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and increase safety.

The vision zero team will work under the new Nashville Department of Transportation, which launches Thursday.

“Better traffic and pedestrian safety is achievable in Nashville,” said Mayor Cooper. “A new local Department of Transportation will be central to reaching that goal, as they invest the focus and serious work that a job this important requires.”

Data has been collected for the last year in partnership with the advocate group, Walk Bike Nashville. Ongoing safety improvements include fixing the list of dangerous roads, new lighting at pedestrian crossings and lowering speed limits in neighborhoods from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

Mayor Cooper’s office said it is eager to get to “zero” but the work can’t be rushed and your voice can be a huge influence.

” I think residents need to hold the city accountable if they take the time to share their ideas and feedback. We want them to come to the public listening sessions that are going to happen in the coming months and ask us how did my input and ideas help inform the action plan,” explained Mayor Cooper spokesperson Andrea Fanta.

“A great city is a walkable city and a bike-friendly city,” Mayor Cooper said. “That means – in a city that works for everyone – we must shape our transportation strategies and infrastructure around the safety and wellbeing of every person.”

NDOT will expand safety improvements already being made across Davidson County, including:

Projects at some of Nashville’s most dangerous spots, which Walk Bike Nashville first identified, and Mayor Cooper named as priority areas when he launched Nashville’s Vision Zero mandate

Re-lamping, upgrades and new lighting projects at dangerous pedestrian crossings – 25 of which Metro Public Works, in partnership with Nashville Electric Service and Tennessee Department of Transportation, completed this spring

The Vision Zero community survey takes five minutes or less to complete. To participate, go to hubNashville or visit Nashville’s Vision Zero webpage.