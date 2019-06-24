Survey: 36% of homeowners cry while selling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In honor of National Crying Day, Zillow released a new survey that found more than a third of Americans cry while selling their home.

According to the survey, 36% of home sellers say the process left them in tears — with millennials and parents crying the most.

Among those surveyed, most were stressed over the uncertainty of sale price and timing of a sale, while others worried about fixing their home or an offer falling through.

Zillow’s research also showed 61% of sellers buy a new home at the same time, which adds significant stress.

Zillow Lifestyle Expert Amanda Pendleton told News 2 it doesn’t have to be stressful when selling a home, and there are ways to keep the tears at bay.

“No. 1 – start early and be strategic,” she said. “The biggest regret we hear from sellers at Zillow research is that they haven’t given themselves enough time to prepare their home for sale.”

She continued, “The second piece of advice we have is curb appeal. …. A vast majority start their search online, so you’ll want to talk to your agent about using drone photography or high-res professional photography to really capture your homes best features because that’s what’s going to sell your home on all screens.”

Of those surveyed, the tears were related to stress. But Zillow also found when sales are finalized, there are also tears of joy.

Data shows U.S. home values dropped for a second straight month after rising for 85 consecutive months, that includes here in Nashville.

Nashville home values fell .4 percent over the month, with the median home worth around $255,000.

The median rent is up 2.6% from last year, and home inventory is up nearly 15%. According to Zillow, there were 1,565 more homes on the market this May as compared to 2018.