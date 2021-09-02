Surveillance video shows speed of deadly flash flooding in Humphreys County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A surveillance camera in Waverly shows how quickly the water rose last month, when deadly flash flooding caused extensive damage across Humphreys County.

The nearly 12-minute video, provided to News 2 by Michael Phillips, was recorded around 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, as record rainfall hit portions of Middle Tennessee.

The video shows several vehicles washed away by the flood waters within a matter of minutes.

Twenty people were killed in Humphreys County as a result of the catastrophic flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss