Surveillance video shows speed of deadly flash flooding in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A surveillance camera in Waverly shows how quickly the water rose last month, when deadly flash flooding caused extensive damage across Humphreys County.
The nearly 12-minute video, provided to News 2 by Michael Phillips, was recorded around 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, as record rainfall hit portions of Middle Tennessee.
The video shows several vehicles washed away by the flood waters within a matter of minutes.
Twenty people were killed in Humphreys County as a result of the catastrophic flooding.