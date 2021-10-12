Surveillance video shows man in East Nashville minutes before he went missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have opened an investigation after a 28-year-old man has reportedly been missing seen since Sunday night.

Officials say 28-year-old Dakota Bingham was last seen at 11:30 p.m. in front of Hunter’s Station in East Nashville.

Prior to that, Bingham was with his friends at Noble’s bar. According to police, Bingham consumed a lot of alcohol before leaving the bar. Friends say he called a Lyft ride but missed it. Surveillance video in the area captured him walking away on foot.

His mother lives in California, but friends locally told News 2 they are concerned about his wellbeing.

“Even on his worst day, Dakota’s an early riser. He’s up at 7 a.m. and he always keeps in contact with us,” said his friend Lexi Johnisee, who was with him the night he went missing.

Bingham is described as being 5’10, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call (615) 862-7400 or click here and reference case number 21-0531082.