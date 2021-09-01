Surveillance video shows fiery crash at Adamsville gas pumps

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video captured a fiery crash involving a missing driver who slammed into several gas pumps in Adamsville Tuesday night.

Adamsville police said the driver, who had been listed as missing/endangered, was traveling at “an excessive rate of speed,” when he lost control in the curve at Baptist Street and West Main Street.

His vehicle traveled across several lanes, continued through the grass in front of the library and struck a tree, according to officers.

Police said the vehicle then spun around, still going at a “very high rate of speed,” and crashed into gas pumps, causing flames.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital “as a precaution,” but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.