Surveillance video shows 4 Nashville teens’ escape from Juvenile Justice Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video released by Juvenile Court shows the escape of four teens from the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville.

On Saturday just after 9:30 p.m., Decorrius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse escaped from the facility. Wright and Marsh are both charged with murder in two separate cases.

In an incident report, the company said the teens were cleaning after 9:30 p.m. when their supervisor was called away to a disturbance. The report continued saying the teens were then able to take an elevator to an unsecured area of the facility and walk out the front door.

In a press conference, Metro police said at this time they don’t believe any overt coronal act helped them escape but rather “gross negligence”.

Caruthers and Howse, have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Wright is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

The TBI added 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers to the Most Wanted list Monday evening.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

You can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 615-862-8600 with any information.