Surveillance video captures string of attempted home break-ins in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tim Brister says his home was targeted by a potential burglar early Wednesday morning.

“I think a lot of us were alarmed,” Brister said.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, surveillance video shows a man pulling on the door handle to his home on Bonner Place.

“It was quite scary,” Brister said.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen in a situation like that,” he said.

His home was one of at least seven targeted that same morning.

“Looking into windows and then trying to manipulate the door handle to see if it was locked or unlocked,” said Lieutenant Justin Whitwell with Spring Hill Police Department.

Whitwell believes a team of two men cased the neighborhood, looking for homes to burglarize.

Whitwell says, luckily, all the doors were locked, and no one was hurt.

But, he says things could have been worse.

“They are very brazen,” Whitwell said. “They didn’t have any masks, any makeup.”

Whitwell says the men may have also broken into several cars on Wells Way on Sunday.

Police say neighbors need to keep watch.

“People should be on alert,” Whitwell said. “If you see any type of suspicious behavior, give us a call.”

It’s a message homeowners like Brister are taking seriously.

“Windows are locked, doors locked,” Brister said.