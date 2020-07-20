Support pours in for Old Hickory bar owners forced to close

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owners of Full Throttle Bar and Grill have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community after they were forced to close by the Metro Public Health Department for violating an emergency health order.

“It’s kind of heart wrenching of the support you have that you don’t really know about,” owner Gary McIntosh told News 2.

The calls, emails, Facebook posts and in person visits have been non-stop for the owners after they shared a video of the locally owned establishment being forced to close Sunday as they are a limited service establishment.

“We have people reaching out to us from as far as Michigan you know in support of what we are trying to do here,” he said.

The bar opened less than a year ago and has struggled to keep their doors open since COVID-19 orders hit.

“I put all my savings into this establishment,” said McIntosh.

Not only is the bar now closed, but they are spending the day throwing out thousands of dollars worth of food.

“I’m going to guesstimate today will probably be a little over $5,000 worth of food. This is how I pay my bills, this is how I pay my mortgage, my car payments,” he explained.

Their struggle struck a chord with many others who said they feel like small businesses are being targeted.

“If you are going to shut one person down you need to shut them all down,” he stated.

Monday the couple was holding back tears as they returned to the reality. Flowers, a symbol of support from the community were placed at their front door.

“It says know that everyone is standing behind you guys. We love you guys. Love, the family,” Becca McIntosh read from the card.

That family, strangers some now looking to start a petition or a protest, others a GoFundMe for the couple.

The McIntosh’s said they’re going to keep fighting. They’re seeking legal advice as they await their court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

