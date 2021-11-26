Supply chain issues not stopping Black Friday shoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Black Friday shoppers continued the annual tradition of searching for the best deals across Middle Tennessee.

The day after Thanksgiving is the official start of the Christmas season, and this means thousands of eager shoppers are looking for the perfect gift. This year, many shoppers tell News 2 it’s tougher to find deals because of the supply chain issues.

“I couldn’t find a bike which was high on my list,” Allison Deskins said. “But we will find some good gifts this year.”

Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills is one of the busiest stores in Nashville. Some people spent the day looking for special deals for their loved ones.

“It’s the thrill of being out here and we always adopt an angel from the angel tree, so we always find a good deal,” Jami Gilliand said.

Several other stores at Opry Mills were packed and had people traveling from as far as Huntsville, Alabama to buy gifts. A few people from Memphis were in town, saying that Nashville has a better selection of stores to shop.

The supply chain issue continues to affect the entire country, but some shoppers are not letting that stop them from finding a nice gift for Christmas.