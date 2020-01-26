Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Orlando in 2023

(CNN) — Calling Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach!

If you know any of those names you are ready for universal’s upcoming attraction!

Comcast has announced it is creating a new park based on nintendo characters.

The video game company is behind one of the best-selling video game series of all time– Super Mario Brothers.

Comcast says Super Nintendo world will open this year in Osaka, Japan.

Another will then be launched here in the U.S. in 2023.

That will go up in Universal Orlando in Florida.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal.

The company compared the new Nintendo venture to their Harry Potter Park– which opened in Universal Hollywood back in 2016.

It’s since become a popular attraction.