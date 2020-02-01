Super Bowl family connections to Mike Heimerdinger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There has been a lot of talk about the Shanahans this week. Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls in the late 90’s.

His son, Kyle has a chance to do the same with the 49ers.

When the ball is kicked-off tomorrow, the Heimerdinger family will be cheering them on.

Former Titans Offensive Coordinator Mike Heimerdinger was Mike Shanahan’s teammate and roommate in college.

The families remained close through the years, even after Mike Heimerdinger’s passing in 2011. This week, Kathie Heimerdinger talked about the bond between the two coaching families.