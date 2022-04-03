A sunny Sunday is in the forecast! We’ll see light winds out of the northwest with highs in the low-60s in the higher elevations to the east and in the mid-60s for the rest of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

We see the 70s Monday but showers may affect our north and west areas.

Rain and storms return Tuesday. There could even be a few strong storms Wednesday afternoon as a cold front tracks through so stay weather alert.

The end of the upcoming work week looks rather wet and cold, with showers and 50s for highs on Friday. On the Cumberland Plateau, some of those showers may even end as snow showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. But that’s a week away!