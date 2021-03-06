Sunny and quiet weekend!

Starting out chilly on this Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s. High pressure keeps us dry this weekend, and this tranquil pattern is set to continue well into next week.

This afternoon highs will reach into the mid to upper 50s and tomorrow we will top out around 60 udner blue skies.

A nice warm-up is on the way next week. We’ll see the upper 60s by Tuesday and even 70s by Wednesday of next week!

The quiet weather pattern finally comes to an end near the end of the work week as rain returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday.