Sunny and pleasant Easter Sunday!

Several rivers, creeks, and streams are under flood advisories and warnings. Please be careful and if you see high water. DO NOT drive through it.

Waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning with areas of patchy frost. We have a Frost Advisory in place until 8 a.m. The rest of your Easter Sunday is looking very pleasant with highs in the low 70s and plentiful sunshine!

The warming trend continues into the workweek with mid-70s for the highs Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain is Wednesday, with low pressure bringing showers, and a few rumbles of thunder to the region Wednesday evening, overnight into Thursday. A few strong storms are possible, keep it here for the latest.