Sunny and mild Sunday afternoon; warm-up this week

It’s a cool and cloudy morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Areas in west Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are dealing with patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our western counties through 9am.

Clouds will clear through the day and sunshine will warm us into the low 70s for the afternoon highs. It’s going to be a beautiful Sunday!

During the first half of the workweek, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will skyrocket to the low and mid 80s! Rain and cooler temperatures are expected to return by the end of the week.