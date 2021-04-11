Sunny and breezy Sunday, quiet start to work week

A cool and breezy Sunday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The end of the weekend is looking very nice.

Winds will gust to 30 mph from the southwest and west this afternoon. With dry air in place and temperatures warming into the low and mid-70s, it should be very comfortable. However, there is an enhanced fire risk with the breezy and try air, so use caution when burning.

Monday and Tuesday, the sun sticks around. Very low rain chances are in the forecast through mid-week as a series of weak frontal boundaries move through the mid-state. We’ll see high temperatures in the upper 70s on Monday, and the low 70s on Tuesday.

Cooler temps move back in by mid week with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

Will that be Dogwood Winter?