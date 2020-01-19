(CNN) — Pop ’em if you got ’em! Sunday is national popcorn day.

January 19th celebrates all of the different ways the corn-based treat can be enjoyed.

You can even toss it with chocolate and nuts or mold it into a ball.

It all counts.

According to ‘The Popcorn Board’– popcorn has been around as early as the 16th century but it didn’t start becoming popular in the U.S. until the late 1800’s.

The board says Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year.

That’s supposedly more than any other country in the world.