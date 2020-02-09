(CNN) — Carryout, delivery, or dine in – that decision is up to you. Sunday is National Pizza Day.

For centuries, pizza was primarily a dish enjoyed in Italy. In the early 20th century, the first american-style pizza shops popped up in New York and New Jersey, selling what was called “Tomato pies”.

But pizza truly became part of american culture after World War Two, as U.S. soldiers stationed in Italy developed quite the taste for it.

So just how popular is pizza?

According to the National Association of Pizza Operators, about three billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.

And the American pizza community says there are 34 million different ways to order a pie –depending on size, cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings.