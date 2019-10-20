Sunday is International Sloth Day

You have an excuse to be a little lazy Sunday.

That’s because its International Sloth Day! Sloths are known to sleep between 15-20 hours a day.

And even when they aren’t sleeping, they often sit motionless in trees. Their incredibly slow metabolism requires them to conserve energy at all costs.

Sloths nibble on fruit, leaves, and shoots, but it takes them days to digest a single leaf.

Sloths are also excellent swimmers. They can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes.

International Sloth Day was started in Colombia to raise awareness about the life cycle and natural habitat of the sloth.

So next time you’re at your local zoo, make sure to see the sloths they really are amazing creatures.