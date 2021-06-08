Sumner County Schools to provide K-8 students with supplies in upcoming school year

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Schools announced the district will buy all school supplies for K-8 students for the 2021-2022 school year.

In addition, the district the requested high school fee from $50 to $25 to help ease the financial burden for families.

The district also said breakfast and lunch will be free for all students, as the USDA extended it’s free lunch program through the school year.



“I am pleased to say that in a time of so much uncertainty, the sound financial management and fiscal responsibility of our school board and county leadership has kept our district positioned to meet the needs of our schools, fund important student-centered initiatives, and continue planning for the future,” Director of Schools Del R. Phillips III said in a post on social media. “As we prepare to return to our normal schedule in August, we believe these initiatives will prepare students for success and provide some financial relief and support for our SCS families.”

The district is set to return to school on August 3.