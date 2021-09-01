Sumner County Schools to close from September 7-10 in order to ‘mitigate spread of COVID-19’

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools will be out from September 7-10 in order to help mitigate the community spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The announcement was made on the Sumner County Schools Facebook page on Wednesday morning. The schools will utilize inclement weather days in order to close for that time period.

There will be no Google Classroom from the 7-10th but extracurricular activities will continue. This includes athletic games and practices but they will have to happen after the normal school dismissal time.

All Sumner County Schools will resume normal operations on September 13. The post also stated “We encourage everyone to practice safe, healthy measures during this break to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 within our community.”

No other information was immediately released.