Sumner County Regional Medical Center resuming non-urgent procedures

News
Posted: / Updated:

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that it will resume non-urgent medical procedures put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoff Lifferth said the treat of COVID-19 for the community seems to be under control and Sumner Regional will begin to gradually resume these procedures.  

The medical center has added enhanced safety protocols, like health screenings for staff and adding personal protective equipment.   

More information about these procedures can be found here.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories