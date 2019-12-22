Sumner County attempted murder suspect wanted

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Sumner County Deputies say they’re looking for an attempted first degree murder charge and theft suspect.

Deputies say 18-year old “Lonezz Rickman” shot a man in the leg, stole his car, and kidnapped his female friend this past Tuesday.

We’re told the woman and the stolen car were both found in Nashville later that day.

Deputies say she was scared but not hurt. The victim told investigators the suspect goes by “T”.

If you know where he is, give the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office a call.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.