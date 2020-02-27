Sumner County man leads law officers on dangerous chase

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Deputies are on the lookout this evening for a long time criminal who has a history of drugs, weapons, and violence.

On February 19th, 2020, K9 Officer Brian Gambino attempts to pull over a black Yukon for a tint violation.



The vehicle is registered to Dwayne Burnett, a man with outstanding warrants.

When the deputy activates blue lights, Burnett keeps driving.

News 2 has pulled Burnett’s criminal history and it is extensive – dating back 20 years.

It’s littered with previous arrests for drugs, weapons, and violence.

Dash Cam shows the 40-year-old felon driving with his hazard lights on.

At one point, he tries to wave the pursuing deputy by him as if he is not the intended target.

Later in the chase, the officer will report that Burnett threw something, believed to be narcotics, out the window.

Speeds on these windy Sumner roads range from 40 mph to over 90 mph.

The chase ends 15 minutes later as Burnett drives into a field. Burnett bails from his smoking Yukon as the deputy checks the woodline and outbuilding.

Despite a K-9 track, Burnett vanishes into the woods.

At this hour, Dwayne Burnett is still wanted.

He faces a multitude of felonies.

If you know where Burnett is, you are urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriffs Department at (615)452-2616.