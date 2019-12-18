Sumner County man indicted on counts of sexual exploitation of minor

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– TBI Special Agents say an investigation led to the indictment of a Goodlettsville man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In March, TBI Agents say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and an individual had uploaded several images of child pornography through an online application.

Agents identified that individual as 62-year old Drexel Cleveland.

The Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cleveland with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Cleveland was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

He was booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $150,000 bond.