Sumner County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) -Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrested a man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 27-year-old Ryan Randolph uploaded multiple files of child pornography to an online platform.

Randolph was arrested by TBI agents and deputies with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. He faces 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond.