Sumner County leaders urge face masks and social distancing during holiday weekend as COVID-19 case count grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During the onset of the COVID19 pandemic in Middle Tennessee, Sumner County found itself with the highest number of COVID19 cases – now county officials are treating to prevent that from happening again.

“We have seen a significant resurgence. Today alone in Sumner County we’ve had an increase of 46 cases.” said Greg Miller, Director of Sumner County Emergency Medical Services.

On Thursday, Miller and other county leaders gathered to make a plea that residents practice social distancing or wear masks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said, ‘If you can’t social distance, put your mask on.”

Both Miller and Holt said the 24-hour increase is the largest the county has seen since March when COVID19 was first reported at one of the county’s long term care facilities, the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

According to the latest data from the state, there have been 52 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and of those, 25 came from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

During Tuesday’s press conference elected leaders said the county is now seeing an uptick of younger people testing positive for COVID-19.

“[Those] are the ones who we’re concerned about …as being the ‘tracers’. The ones who have the greatest opportunity to spread and then infect those who are older and have different medical conditions that make them more susceptible.” said Dr. Chris Mills, Chief Medical Officer of Tristar Hendersonville.

Of the COVID-19 positive patients (all ages) that are currently seeking treatment at Sumner County hospitals, Miller said,

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of people who are coming into the hospital that are very severe, they’re having to be placed on the ventilator. “

Holt added, “With freedom comes responsibility.”