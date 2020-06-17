Sumner County deputy thanks 2 women who paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County sheriff’s deputy posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday of a sweet note he received from two women at a Nashville Cracker Barrel.

Sumner County Deputy Jody McDowell was eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville International Airport when the server told him someone had paid for his food.

Deputy McDowell said they left him a note that read: “BLM, but so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

Touched by the gesture, McDowell thanked them on social media, writing:

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

McDowell told News 2 the women were eating before their flight back to Baltimore, Maryland. He was unable to get their names or contact information but he hopes they see his post.