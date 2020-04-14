Sumner County catering business donates free meals amid COVID-19 pandemic

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A catering company in Sumner County is donating meals to the elderly or to those who need it amid COVID-19.

Cynthia Summers is the owner of ‘The Bakery Box’, and she said they’ve donated meals to people in White House, Portland, Hendersonville, Orlinda, Cross Plains and wherever else they are needed.

Summers said they started the program with 40 families and each week their numbers go up. Summers is out of work right now, so she wanted to cook and help feed people in the meantime.

Summers said she has been able to feed so many due to another catering company called ‘It’s a Pear’ joining her efforts.

All of the meals donated are free. You can make donations with Venmo, by check, or stop by The Bakery Box in White House.



















