Sumner County authorities search for ‘road rage’ suspect accused of shooting at moving vehicle

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County authorities are searching for the driver accused of reportedly shooting at another vehicle on Highway 109.

According to a release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, the ‘road rage’ incident happened on April 8. The victim reported that she and another female driver began arguing while heading south on Highway 109 inside Portland city limits near the Portland Hospital.

The victim stated that a series of events occurred between the drivers of the two vehicles including ‘brake checking’, hand gestures and arguing through open windows while driving.

The victim told authorities she thought the incident was over when she noticed the suspect pull up on her passenger side with the window down, take out a gun and shoot at her vehicle.

The incident happened near East Boiling Springs Road on Highway 109.

Authorities said after looking at the victim’s vehicle, the damage was consistent with being struck by a bullet on the passenger door.

Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, “Road Rage” incident

Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, “Road Rage” incident

The victim described the suspect as a female with short brownish-blonde hair who drove a gold-colored newer model SUV.

Surveillance footage from the area also identified this vehicle as the possible suspect vehicle.

If you have any further information, call Det. Chris Burgett at 615-442-1839.