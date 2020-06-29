Sumner County authorities search for hitchhiker who stole victim’s vehicle

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man responsible for stealing a man’s car after hitching a ride.

It happened on June 11 around 5:30 p.m. at Bledsoe Creek State park. Authorities said the victim picked up the suspect who was hitchhiking near the Kentucky/Tennessee border at the time on US Highway 231.

The victim said he was driving to Nashville when the suspect said he had a short cut and led the driver to the park where the suspect then ‘overpowered’ the victim, and took his vehicle.

The vehicle is a silver Buick Encore with a PA license plate number of HPV4739.

A TBI sketch artist and the victim compiled an image for the public. If you recognize this man, please call Det. Michael McLerran at 615-442-1838.

