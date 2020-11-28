Sumner County authorities issue silver alert for Hendersonville woman

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for a missing 81-year-old woman.

According to a release from the department, Bonnie Powers Blair, of Hendersonville, is missing and being considered endangered.

She was last seen leaving her home in Hendersonville on Friday. She was driving a 2006 black, Chevy Monte Carlo SS displaying TN tag #G6024A.

Blair’s family said she told them she was going to the store and has not returned home since.

Any information regarding her whereabouts should be reported to the Sumner County Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838.