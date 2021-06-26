Summertime Weather Continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting out warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s on this Saturday morning.

The sun will break through the clouds as we head into the afternoon and temperatures will be right around 90. Winds will gust up to 25 mph out of the south and the breeze should help with the heat.

More clouds anticipated tomorrow with a few isolated storms by the afternoon. Highs will stay near 90.

Expect more scattered showers and a few storms on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures around 90. The best chance of widespread rain will move in Thursday into Friday of next week as a cold front pushes into the mid-state.