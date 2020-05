NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Officials with the town of Ashland City confirmed Thursday that the Summer 2020 fest is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to reports, the decision was made due to help prevent the spread of the virus and to protect our citizens and employees.

