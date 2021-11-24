Summer Wells reward fund surpasses $70K

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $70,000.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced Tuesday night that the fund was up to $70,915.

On Oct. 27, the fund stood at $58,634.

The total includes two donations totaling $35,000 that were made when the fund was created.

Those interested in donating may do so at any Civis Bank branch in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville or by mailing a check to the Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN, 37642.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.