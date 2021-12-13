BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – An offense report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office revealed that a trespassing complaint was filed last week by the mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

According to the report, officers with the sheriff’s office responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence where Summer disappeared from in June 2021.

Candus Wells, Summer’s mother, is listed on the report as the complainant, claiming that “a Molly Golightly and a male Andrew Griffin – both Facebook names – along with four other people came onto her property making videos of her residence.”

Wells stated on the report that the same incident occurred two days in a row. She was referred to “private prosecution” by police.

The report was filed Thursday, Dec. 9.

News Channel 11 reached out to Marissa Zdazinski, a YouTube creator with an account called “Molly Golightly,” and was at the Wells property last week. No word has yet been heard.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told News Channel 11 that the next step would be for the Wells to seek warrants for the arrest of those accused of trespassing.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Wells family for comment but also has not heard anything from Candus or Don Wells, Summer’s parents.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.