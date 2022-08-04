ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, has released a letter to his missing daughter, according to a post on the Find Summer Wells website.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beach Creek area of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.

Don Wells is currently serving time in jail in connection to an October DUI arrest. In February, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with the possibility of probation after 180 days and the completion of an alcohol rehabilitation program.

According to his media manager, Wells had his six-month hearing Wednesday with a judge, who decided that Wells will be released on Oct. 30 without having to complete any rehabilitation.

“Dear Summer, I don’t know if there’s even the remotest chance of you ever seeing this letter but I’m going to write it hoping you will. First of all I want you to know that I love you with all my heart. I’ve never missed someone as much as I miss you. My heart aches constantly and then the thought of someone mistreating you puts so much anguish and fear for you that I can barely breath at times. I beg God for your life and break out in tears constantly. I’m very glad I got to spend 5 years with you but now my life always feels like snow, rain, and drizzle never ending. You are the highlight of my entire miserable existence on this earth. I love you Summer with every fiber of my being sweetheart! I love you and I will never give up on you and one day I will see you again. Always & Forever Your earthly Dad. Father.” Aug. 3, 2022 letter by Don Wells

Wells’ latest letter was also released in a YouTube video. Last week, he posted another letter thanking those who donated to the Summer Wells reward fund. He also wrote a letter on July 19 to his daughter’s “kidnappers.”

The AMBER Alert issued for Summer Wells is still ongoing, and anyone with credible tips regarding her whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tipstoTBI@tn.gov.

The ongoing AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5 years old (at the time of disappearance)

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lb.

Missing from: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing since: June 15, 2021

