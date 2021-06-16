AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old girl missing from East Tennessee

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A statewide alert has been issued in Tennessee for a 5-year-old girl who went missing from Hawkins County on Tuesday night.

Summer Wells, 5, is 3-feet tall with blonde hair. She was last seen walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

TBI initially issued an endangered child alert on Tuesday night, but said “new information and growing concern” led the agency to upgrade that to an Amber Alert. Wednesday, they released new images of Wells, noting her current hairstyle may be shorter than it was in the photos they released previously.

TBI released new images Wednesday of missing Tennessee five-year-old Summer Wells, stating: “Missing five-year-old Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in our earlier alerts. Here’s are new images we’ve just obtained that may be more representative of her current hair length.”

Wells, 5, was last seen Tuesday evening outside her home in the Beech Creek community, about 15 miles southwest of Kingsport. Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says Wells was seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.

First responders are searching areas around the Wells home on Ben Hill Road, 15 miles southwest of Kingsport.

The search resumed this morning after being suspended overnight due to the difficulties of searching difficult terrain in the dark. FBI personnel are assisting in the effort.