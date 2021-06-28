Summer Wells Reward Fund: How to contribute

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward fund for information regarding missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells has been finalized, according to Captain Timothy Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Coup, who is the Incident Commander of the ongoing search for Summer, sent a release Monday stating that anyone wishing to contribute to the reward fund can do so.

The release said anyone who wants to contribute can visit any Civis Bank Branch and request to put money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

“Once this money is placed in there it will stay there for 6 months if there are no tips and or leads that result the location/recovery of Summer Wells those funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center,” the release states.

As of Monday afternoon, no donations, other than the funds required to open it, have been placed in the account, said Coup. However, he said he is aware of several people who have reached out to authorities hoping to donate.

On Sunday, Coup sent a release stating that crews would be “scaling back” efforts to find Summer due to mental and physical exhaustion among the more than 120 agencies that have been searching.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she was reported missing.

Search crews have been working each day in the nearby area since her disappearance.

As of Monday, June 28, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported they had received more than 560 tips regarding Summer’s whereabouts.

The TBI AMBER Alert reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.