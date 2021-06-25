Summer Wells’ mother, grandmother release statements

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday marked the 10th day of the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old, Summer Wells.

Both Summer’s maternal grandmother and her mother, Candus Bly released statements on Friday to News 2’s sister station WJHL News Channel 11.

“Bring my grandbaby home. She is a lovely baby, and we’re so thankful for everyone looking for her. We yelled and looked for her as much as we could. She’s just gone. It’s devastating,” said Candus Harer, Summer’s grandmother.

Candus (Bly) Wells, Summer’s mother, stated she knows Summer would’ve never wandered off alone. “I know she would never wander off this hill alone,” she wrote.

A family friend added that the Wells’ thank all those who have had a hand in the search for Summer.

“The Wells family…obviously, they’re just very distressed,” David Dotson said. “They just want Summer home. We had a nice time of prayer, and they just want to really thank everyone for the diligent efforts and know the search and rescue is just a tremendous challenge, and they’re so thankful for everyone. They’re thankful for the media, the law enforcement; they’re thankful for everyone who was just working so hard to bring Summer home.”

There have been 106 agencies involved in search efforts from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. Crews have covered over 3,000 acres, roughly 4.6 square miles, so far since the search began for Summer Moon-Utah Wells last week.

Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home off of Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she was reported missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.