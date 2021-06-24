Officials to provide update on Summer Wells search Thursday afternoon

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Officials searching for missing Rogersville five-year-old Summer Wells will provide an update on the investigation Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted the plans for the media briefing, which will be at 4 p.m. EST at Solomon’s Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Lone Star Road.

Thursday’s AMBER Alert briefing will be the first press conference authorities have held since Monday.

TBI also tweeted that investigators are conducting line searches Thursday afternoon in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County, “to ensure that every inch of ground has been covered, especially overgrown areas and fields with high grass.”

Summer Moon-Utah Wells is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday, June 15 walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

On Wednesday, June 16, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert the night she reported missing.

Since then, the agency said they have received over 300 tips, though none have resulted in a “significant development in the case.”

TBI has told reporters they have not ruled out foul play in the disappearance of Summer Moon-Utah Wells.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.