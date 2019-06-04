Suicidal woman, infant daughter found SAFE in Clarksville

The suicidal woman and infant girl they being searched for by Clarksville Police were both found safe on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the woman and her infant daughter were both located at a residence on Talley Drive just after 6 p.m.

Police said Amber Jagers claims to be armed and is threatening to harm herself. The 36-year-old woman left her home around 1:30 p.m. with her three-month-old daughter, Eva.

Jagers is believed to be in a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag BQV038.

Anyone with information on Jagers whereabouts or sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.