Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, becoming first named storm of season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten days before the start of hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the year.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Ana was about 175 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 3 mph, according to the last advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

“The storm is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the north at a slow forward speed is expected later today, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast Sunday and Monday,” the advisory said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had announced on Thursday that another “above average” Atlantic hurricane season is expected this year.

Forecasters with NOAA predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and 10% chance of a below-normal season. Despite the likelihood for an above-average season, however, the NOAA does not predict the same historic storm activity seen in 2020.