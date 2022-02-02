NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a series of winter weather events recently hit Tennessee, the state’s pothole problems seem to grow, and a new study proves it. The Volunteer State has been ranked in the top 10 worst states in the country for potholes.

The study was conducted by QuoteWizard.com, comparing Google search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for all 50 states, dating back to 2004. Tennessee was ranked 8th. The top three worst states for potholes were Washington, Indiana, and Michigan.

Potholes typically form during the winter and spring months when temperatures frequently change. When water freezes, it expands, and if there’s enough water in the pavement, it can eventually create a pothole.

It’s also pretty pricy to fix damage from potholes. Drivers nationwide are said to spend nearly $3 billion each year fixing their vehicles from sustained pothole damage. The average repair bill is $306.

The state may offer reimbursement, but specific criteria are needed to qualify. In fact, the Director of Communications for the Tennessee Department of Treasury said that to qualify for reimbursement, drivers have to prove the state was negligent. In 2020, only seven claims out of 1,035 were approved.

If you see a pothole, you can contact TDOT online or via phone to report it.